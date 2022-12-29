



An employment and training program which hopes to reinforce the abilities of young local residents to work in tourism and heritage, came to a close in Guardamar this week.

The closing ceremony for the course, which was subsidised by LABORA, “T’AVALEM Guardamar del Segura I”, was held in the Plenary Hall of the Guardamar del Segura Council, and attended by the Mayor, José Luis Sáez Pastor, the Councillor for Economic Promotion, Gisela Teva Quirant, and the Councillor for Human Resources, Jesús Antonio Rodríguez Onteniente, as well as the management staff, teachers and the students of the workshop.

The mayor thanked the students and teachers for the development of the actions contained in the “T’AVALEM Guardamar del Segura I” project to reinforce tourist resources, as proof of this he highlighted “the excellent services of guided and dramatized tours carried out to give visibility to local heritage”.

This type of mixed program combines training-employment actions, aimed at unemployed people under 30 years of age, registered in the National Youth Guarantee System, in activities related to new deposits of employment of general and social interest, promoted by public or private non-profit entities, thus facilitating their subsequent integration into the labour market, both in employment and through the creation of business or social economy projects. In this case, the certificate of professionalism included in the project is Local tourism promotion and visitor information (HOTI0108), which has been subsidised by LABORA with 241,358.40 euro.

The Tourist Office has been reinforced, improving the visitor attention service, the tourist guide services, etc… At the same time, other activities have been carried out to improve the information for citizens in areas with a large tourist influx (markets, beaches,…) setting up mobile customer service points.