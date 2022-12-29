



Los Montesinos has received subsidies worth 3,153,536.83 euros during 2022, thanks to their requests for 94 subsidies processed from the Valencian Community, according to the Councillor for Economic Development and Development, Ana Belén Juárez. She also confirmed that there a further six grants to be resolved, which could increase the amount by 793,695.46 euros.

She said that the figure is similar to last year in which a total of 3,823,495.60 euros was received, including the aid from the 2019 DANA, but which didn’t arrive until 2021.

Breaking down the figures Belén explained that of the 3,153,536.83 euros received, 2,058,663.18 euros came from the Generalitat Valenciana, 1,043,902.54 euros from the Diputación de Alicante and 50,971.11 euros from the State.

“This year we have only been denied two grants out of the 94 requested”, she said.

Further aid has been received by the Los Montesinos Employment and Local Development Agency has processed aid this year alleviate the COVID and the energy crisis; as well as a number of others for associations. The Council itself has provided direct aid contemplated to CD Montesinos, the Los Montesinos Musical Group and the Aromas de Azahar Choir, in addition to scholarships for displaced students to pursue studies that are not available in the municipality.