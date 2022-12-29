



DHL Express has announced they too are expanding their logistics operation in Alicante, with a significant investment in their facility at Alicante-Elche airport.

The company, of German origin, has experienced a growth of its activity in the Alicante terminal of around 30% in the last two years, for which it has decided to increase both its operating capacity in square metres and the concession period, for which it plans to undertake an investment of 3.1 million euro.

Thus, DHL Express announces the expansion by 4,000 square metres of its gateway at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, using the paved area adjacent to its current hub. The company also confirms a 10-year extension in the rental period of the airport complex to Aena for its operations, which began in 2006. In total, DHL Express foresees an investment of 3.1 million euro to reinforce its facilities in Alicante.

The interannual average growth of DHL Express air cargo activity in Alicante in the last two years, close to 30%, has been the trigger for betting on the expansion of space, a necessary measure to improve the operations gateway of the company that, in addition, is also key to deal with future volumes. The new area will join the 900 square metres in which the company has its offices and operations area, and the 150 metres that currently exist.

As Miguel Borrás, CEO of DHL Express Spain, explains, “the logistics complex located at Alicante airport is a strategic enclave and one more example of our proposal to help companies in the area, especially SMEs, in their plans for internationalisation, the expansion of our facility, the result of the growth experienced in recent years, guarantees that we can continue to offer the best quality of service, not only to companies in Alicante but also to those in the provinces of Murcia and Almería. The facility is directly connected to the company’s hub in Vitoria, a link with international shipments”.

In this sense, it should be remembered that DHL Express has 3 operational hubs located in Madrid, Barcelona and Vitoria, which operate as links with DHL’s international express transport network. To these are added 5 Gateways -national connections-, in Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Santiago de Compostela, Seville and Valencia.