



A massive thank you to James Lound manager of Overseas Supermarket Torrevieja. Not only has he approved of a trolley collection for the ‘Cruz Roja’, which has been gratefully filled with food donations from his customers, he has also organized a massive donation of Cadbury’s Christmas Selection boxes for the ‘Cruz Roja’ too.

As the photo shows , these were collected and given to Lara of the ‘Cruz Roja’ by local fund raisers David and Lorraine Whitney. The chocolate selection boxes will obviously put smiles on poor and needy children this Christmas as too the three large cuddly toys, a donation from David and Lorraine.