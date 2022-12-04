



Merry Christmas…..or is it! Bah Humbug is a phrase that might be more in keeping for many, but regardless of your personal feelings, it’s almost here. One of the most anticipated months of the year has arrived and, with it, the illumination of many cities and towns, as hundred’s of thousands of euros are spent on their Christmas lights. We ask if they are really worth it?

We report on a new easyjet link between Corvera and Manchester and news of the latest offering from popular local artiste Shani Ormiston, “MAS QUE SUERTE”, a title with a positive attitude that, tells us while the sun shines, all will be well.