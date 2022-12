El Gordo de la Primitiva lottery is drawn once a week on Sunday evening at around 21:30 CET.

There are 5 main balls numbered from 1 to 54 and a key ball (“número clave”) numbered from 0 to 9.

In order to win the El Gordo de la Primitiva jackpot prize, a player must match the 5 main balls and the key ball with the numbers drawn.

