



The second round of the Carp-R-Us Winter Series was fished at the newly cleared stretch of the Segura upstream of the CV91 (Eden 3). Members of the club have spent several session clearing paths to the river and there are about 12 pegs on the stretch.

On what was officially the first day of winter in Spain, a cold front was crossing the area and rain was expected, but fortunately didn´t arrive. Although the river looked in good condition, a hard days fishing was expected. In the end, although all but one of the nine anglers present caught, but too often it was only one or two small fish. First again was Willy Moons with 4.62kg caught on his usual feeder tactics. Second was Roy Dainty who used pole with mainly maggots for 3.76kg. Just behind was Jeremy Fardoe with 3.54kg caught float fishing bread. Fourth was Paul Burton with 0.78kg.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.