



On Thursday 10th November, in glorious sunshine, the Eurogolf Society at La Marquesa in Rojales held their annual Poppy Day team event.

As ever, the aim of the day was to enjoy a game of golf in the company of friends and to raise funds for the Royal British Legion, who do so much to support our service men and women.

The winners’ spoils went to the team of Tim Lyne, Colin Jackson, Jack Simpson and Russ Todd and a fantastic €665 was raised.

The photograph shows Eurogolf Vice Captain Steve Darlington (Major ret.) presenting the giant cheque to Eddie Coleman, Poppy Appeal Organiser for the RBL’s Orihuela Costa and District branch, with Treasurer David Horne and Social Secretary Debbie Weedon doing the heavy lifting.

If you want to know more about the Eurogolf Society at La Marquesa visit their website at My-eurogolf.eu.