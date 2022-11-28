



SC Torrevieja defeated Alguena CF away 4-0 on Sunday to go within two points of league leaders CF Sporting San Fulgencio A in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8.

Torry sit in second spot on 25 points behind San Fulgencio on 27 points, with goals from Gonzalo, Saùl, Luis Carlos and Enrique against Alguena.

CFE Il-Licitana defeated Sporting Dolores 3-2 in a five goals encounter. Fourth placed CD Montesinos suffered a 2-0 away defeat against sixth placed UE Crevillente FB A.

In the 2nd Regional Group 16 third place Sporting Saladar defeated CD Atletico San Fulgencio A away 3-1.

Torry B

CF United Elche A hit four goals in a 4-0 home win against Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B to go 10th, with Torry dropping to 14th on 7 points.

Benijofar remain 15th on 5 points having suffered a 4-0 home defeat against visitors fourth placed Callosa Deportivo CF A.

Santa Pola CF B defeated defeated Atletico Benejuzar A 4-0 to go seventh.

Fifth placed CF Sporting Albatera took a point in a 1-1 home draw against second place CF Popular Orihuela.

CF Horadada came out on top in a seven goals thriller away at Atletico Crevillente returning a 4-3 victory. Formentera CF drew 1-1 against CD Altet.

In Junior football Racing San Miguel cadets continue good progress in the league following a 3-1 win against Torrevieja.

Torrevieja lead 1-0 at the interval, with Racing’s Enrique equalising from a direct free kick. Ili put Racing 2-1 ahead with Pau wrapping up the points at 3-1.