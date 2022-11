The Apanee Torrevieja Gala held at the Hotel Doña Monse featured the presentation of the Torrevieja Carnival association calendar.

Gertru Baeza and Fran Garcia were the masters of ceremony in a night full of magic with mayor, Eduardo Dolón, and part of the government team accompanying all those present.

Maria Sánchez, President of the Association said: “In what was a very moving evening, I thank the participation of all those who collaborated with their attendance at this charity gala.”