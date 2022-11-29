



Members of Salt Church Mar Menor, along with friends and family, have filled 110 shoeboxes containing all sorts of good things to show love towards young children living in poverty. This annual worldwide appeal is organised by Operation Christmas Child and shoeboxes sent from Spain this year are destined for some of the poorest and most remote parts of Africa as well as Ukraine.

Each box contains something to wear and be clean with, something to learn and play with as well as something a little special to love. Salt Church volunteer Pam Oldaker said, “Each child is also offered an invitation to learn more about Jesus Christ and His love for everyone whatever their circumstances.”

More details about this wonderful project can be found on the church’s website:

www.marmenorchurch.com/blessings-in-a-shoebox

Salt Church Mar Menor meet at The Hub in San Javier (next to Yorkshire Linen) every Sunday at 10.45am.

CONTACT Andy Neale: +34 622 416 793, Facebook: @saltchurchmarmenor

www.marmenorchurch.com