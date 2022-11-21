



1,000 ballots will be put up for sale in participating businesses and at the ALPE headquarters, at €10 each, with the aim of raising €10,000.

“The funds raised will be used to make a new kitchen and dining room for the users of this special education school,” said the President of ALPE.

There will be a single winner who will take the entire showcase, with the donations made by the participating establishments.

The winning number among the 1,000 ballots will be the one that matches the last 3 digits of the Lottery for Children, on January 6, 2023.

For more information contact ALPE on 607 809 456, or via email at: helpganandotorrevieja@gmail.com