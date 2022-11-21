



Every Sunday morning you can find a small group of original craft stalls on the sea side boulevard at the end of the Avenida Jaime I in the Port of Jávea. But on 3 and 4 December they will be there the whole day. The shopkeepers’ association of the Port, who is behind these craft fairs, has asked the artisans to come those two days in full force to start the Christmas season.

Some twenty or so stalls are expected, each one offering something different, but all of hem decorated in Christmas style and focused on the coming festive days. This way the knife cuts even on three sides! The public has an opportunity to buy original (and even personalized!) presents for Christmas and the Three Kings, the artisans have an extra chance to sell their work and the fair will attract more people to the Port, and can see for themselves how much this part of Jávea has to offer.

The Fair is organised by craft association Amata, guarantee that everything on sale is hand made by the participants themselves! There will be stalls with leather work, ceramics, wooden and soft toys and jewellery in all sorts of material. A painter specialised in portraits of people and pets, another artist who makes water colours and another paper maché figure. And as all participants are real artisans, they can make something special for you if you can’t find what you are looking for.

The Christmas market opens on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 December from 11 am till 8 pm and stays open at midday. You can find them in Google Maps at https://goo.gl/maps/rx5uWDjHiYs and last minute changes are announced at https://www.facebook.com/feriaartesaniajavea/.