



The most popular type of casino game, both online and in-person, is slots. People love playing them because the rules are easy to follow and there is a lot of diversity in terms of theme and mechanics.

Plus, you have the chance to win big prizes! At any casino, both newcomers and experienced players can easily find a game that suits their fancy from the wide selection of slots. You will notice that they are broadly categorized into classic or modern video slots.

This article takes a closer look at the differences between classic slots and video slots so that you can make an informed decision next time you spin the reels!

Classic Slots

Classic slots, also known as three-reel slots, are the simplest type of slot game. They are easy to understand and have a limited number of features. As the name suggests, classic slots have just three reels and usually only one pay line.

The symbols on the reels are mostly fruit and other familiar icons like bells, sevens, and bars. Due to their limited features, classic slots are easy to play and ideal for beginners. They also tend to have lower maximum jackpots than video slots.

Video Slots

Video slots are the most popular type of slot game. They are more complex than classic slots and have a variety of features, including wilds, scatters, and bonus rounds. Video slots also usually have five reels, but they can have more.

The symbols on video slots are often theme-related, and they can be anything from animals to movie characters. These games tend to have higher maximum jackpots than classic slots.

So, What’s the Difference?

The main difference between classic slots and video slots is in the number of reels and pay lines, as well as the complexity of the game. Classic slots are simpler, with fewer features, while video slots are more complex and can have multiple pay lines.

When it comes to jackpots, video slots usually have larger maximum jackpots than classic slots. However, this doesn’t mean that you have a better chance of winning on a video slot. The odds of winning are the same on both types of slots.

A Comparison

With over 10,000 online slots available, both classic and video slots included, it can be easy to get overwhelmed. But don’t worry! The mechanics for all of them are fairly similar, with only slight variations in themes, bonus features, betting limits, volatility, and RTP.

The Mechanics

If you were to step into a casino in the 80s, and then again today, you would see that classic slots haven’t changed much. They still use easy-to-understand themes, with 1-5 pay lines and 3 reels. These are some of the identifying characteristics of a classic slot machine. Many also still have the hold and nudge feature which is hardly ever seen in modern video slots.

On the other hand, video slots have undergone a lot of changes over the years. In the early 2000s, they usually had 5 reels and 20 pay lines at most. But as technology progressed, so did these slots. Today, they are more sophisticated and complicated than ever before – but in a good way! You can now win on up to 117,649 paylines rather than just 20.

Themes

The theme of the game can help you determine if it is classical or modern. Generally, classic slots have a more simplistic theme that uses fruit, BARs, and 7s as symbols. More upgraded versions of classic slots use jokers and other basic images such as gems, stars, fire, etc.

In contrast, video slots have always incorporated advanced themes. For example, they may be based on popular movies or classic stories. To create these themes, developers use 3D graphics. Some video slots even employ VR technology, such as Gonzo’s Quest and Aliens from the planet moolah.

Bonuses

In classic slot games, there are rarely any in-game bonus features. You may find one or two bonuses in modern classic slot games, but that’s about it.

In contrast, video slots often have several in-game bonus rounds. For example, Blue Print Gaming’s Ted has up to eleven (11) bonus features.

Some popular bonus features included in many video slots are expanding wilds, multipliers, cascading reels, and winning both ways. All of this work together to help give you a chance at winning big.

Limits

The betting limits for classic slots are usually low because of the nature of the game. Many have maximum limits that fall below $100 while video slots tend to be higher, sometimes going over $1,000 as even Ben Affleck once bet $more than 1000$ on a single spin!.

Payouts

The amount of money you can win also varies depending on the type of slot game. Classic slots typically have lower payouts than video slots. One reason why video slots often have higher payouts is that they include bonus rounds. Some video slots also feature progressive jackpots worth millions of dollars.

Conclusion

So, which type of slot should you choose? Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference. If you’re a beginner, classic slots might be a good place to start. If you’re looking for a more exciting experience, then video slots are the way to go.

Both types of slots offer a fun and exciting experience. So, try out a few of each and see which you like best!