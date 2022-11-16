



It’s not a surprise that people enjoy various things about sex. Some people love to keep things simple. Others love to explore what they like. Whatever the reason, one thing is sure – they all love having it. One of the most common sexual fantasies is bondage or shibari. Tying up sometimes includes a brand new experiences.

Sometimes it all revolves around having fun while tying your partner up. People love bondage because it is flexible. A person doesn’t have to be flexible. They must be clear about what they want and expect from being tied up.

One can use rope playfully and sensually, which can help to examine their needs and desires.

We’ll explain everything about shibari or bondage; where to look for a partner, how to start with shibari, and what shibari is.

What is Shibari in the First Place?

Shibari (or kinbaku) is a form of rope bondage that originated in Japan. Shibari started as an underground form of culturally specific erotic fantasy play. It made its way to the modern era and the Western world. In ancient history, Japanese people found joy and inspiration in tied maidens.

A similar thing happened in the Western world – kinky people incorporated shackles into their bedrooms. Today shibari is enjoyed worldwide in people’s bedrooms and is a part of kinky performances. Of course, the porn industry thrives with this type of sexual intercourse.

People into bondage want to find their potential partner who loves getting tied. Luckily, famous bondage dating websites can help them out. When creating a profile on a dating site, users can use advanced filter options to find the best possible date. This feature is handy if a person wants to be as specific as possible. That way, they can search for a partner in the area, find one who’s older/younger than they are, or they can look for a person who’s into outdoor activities.

Users also love the swiping game. Not only that’s a great way to kill some time, but that’s a great way to be matched with the best possible match. By swiping, users give valuable info about what they like and don’t like. Algorithms use this data to connect users with a person who fits their preferences.

Where to Look for Like-Minded People?

Traveling to popular tourist destinations might be an exciting way to meet other shibari enthusiasts. We all know that tourists like to visit the most popular places. That can be your way to meet the one that’s into shibari. It can be tricky to start the conversation about bondage out of the blue, but we’re sure you’ll know how to bring that topic up.

The best way to meet shibari lovers is the online dating world. Dating sites specialize in numerous dating styles and preferences, so there won’t be any problem finding a platform that fits you. Bondage dating sites are the best place to learn more about bondage and to broaden your knowledge. That’s a safe place where no one will look at you as a freak if you love to get kinky. Others are there for the same reason!

Common Misconceptions about Bondage

People who love bondage are freaks. Just because someone wants to be tied up (or to tie somebody) doesn’t mean they’re a freak. Being attracted to kink is something widely normal. People love to do it so they can explore their sexuality and what they like and don’t like. Many use bondage to spice things up in the bedroom, the same as role-playing or spanking. There’s nothing freaky in wanting to deepen and broaden your sexual experience.

Bondage is all about sex – another myth ripe for debunking. When participating in bondage, your partner (or you, whoever is doing the bondage) can create sensual feelings and make your partner crave for you and your touch. Many people enjoy the process of being tied up – the feel of rope on their skin, a tight knot that pushes them over the edge. It can be all about sex, but more often than not, it isn’t.

Relationships based on shibari are doomed. They are doomed if one side doesn’t communicate their do’s and don’ts to their partner. Like anything in life, it’s all about conversation and setting boundaries where you feel safe.

First Steps to Get Started with Shibari

First of all, consent. As mentioned above, both of you must feel happy and comfortable. Consent is not a one-time thing. You must communicate your desires every time you participate in shibari. We’re not the same every day, and our sexual preferences and desires are the same. Communication is another vital factor. Check with your partner if everything is OK and comfortable during the act. You should often check the ropes and knots – if they’re too tight or loose.

Before engaging shibari, make sure you’re both sober. Don’t play with ropes if you or your partner are drunk. Have 15-20 minute sessions to avoid any loss of circulation. The person doing the bondage should always watch over the other person and look for signs of decreased circulation. Look for red or pale marks around ropes, and they’ll show what’s happening. After those few things, you can enjoy the shibari art without fear. But be cautious and aware the whole time.

Hopefully, we sparked a fire inside you, and you decided to try shibari. It doesn’t matter if you’re a newbie or a pro. It all comes down to having fun with your partner while respecting their wishes and desires.