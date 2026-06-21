An Unforgettable Weekend of Culture, Music and Celebration in Campoamor





The Great Landing and Summer Fest brought the colour and spectacle of Orihuela’s Moors and Christians traditions to La Glea beach

Campoamor became the stage for a memorable weekend of history, culture and entertainment as the Moros Abdelazíes of Orihuela brought the Great Landing and Summer Fest 2026 to La Glea beach.

The two-day celebration introduced one of the municipality’s most important cultural traditions to a much wider audience, combining the pageantry of the Moors and Christians festivities with live music, food, dance, sport and family activities.

For many expatriate residents of Orihuela Costa, it was the first opportunity to experience the colour, drama and symbolism of a Moors and Christians celebration at close quarters.

Rather than travelling inland to attend one of the region’s traditional parades, residents and visitors were able to watch the spectacle unfold beside the Mediterranean, with the beach transformed into a dramatic open-air stage.

Organisers said the event had been designed to take the festival beyond its traditional participants and share it with the wider community. Free activities ran throughout the weekend, attracting local residents, tourists and visitors of many nationalities.

The programme included yoga, bachata, DJs, live bands, traditional food, beer and tapas, along with the centrepiece of the weekend—the Great Landing.

History came alive on the beach

The Great Landing recreated the arrival of Moorish forces by sea and brought the spirit of Orihuela’s Reconquista celebrations to the coast.

Boats approached the shoreline as mounted performers, warriors and costumed participants took part in a theatrical battle featuring swords, smoke, gunpowder effects, music and cannon fire.

The sea, sand and setting sun provided a striking backdrop for the performance, which drew large crowds along the beachfront.

Many international residents watched with fascination as riders in elaborate costumes charged across the sand and opposing warriors staged dramatic combat scenes.

For those unfamiliar with the tradition, the event offered an accessible introduction to the history, spectacle and community spirit behind the Moors and Christians festivities celebrated across the Valencia and Murcia regions.

The production involved the Moors and Christians Association of Orihuela, participating comparsas, local institutions, the Campoamor Nautical Club, public authorities and a large team of volunteers.

Food, music and community spirit

The historical reenactment formed part of a broader weekend festival that offered activities from morning until late in the evening.

Saturday began with an open-air yoga session beside the sea, before the focus moved to music, food and entertainment.

One of the most popular attractions was the preparation of giant paellas over wood fires. A specialist rice chef and a team of assistants cooked for the crowds using traditional methods, turning the meal itself into a spectacle.

Visitors also enjoyed tapas, small sandwiches and a selection of beers, including Belgian craft varieties.

Sunday offered a more relaxed programme aimed at families and groups of friends. The day began with bachata and continued with food, music and a celebration of the gastronomy and identity of the Vega Baja.

The festival later concluded with a live screening of Spain’s football match against Saudi Arabia on a giant screen, adding a sporting finale to the weekend.

Fifty years of tradition

The event also carried particular significance for the Moros Abdelazíes, who were celebrating the 50th anniversary of their comparsa.

The group was formed on December 21, 1976, and had since become one of the best-known and most respected participants in Orihuela’s Moors and Christians celebrations.

Its members were recognised for the elegance and solemnity of their parades, their carefully designed costumes and the strong sense of fellowship that had been passed through generations.

The distinctive formal costume worn by the male ranks had remained largely unchanged since 1977. It included a white jacket and loose trousers with gold decoration, a black sash and cape, black slippers, a white headscarf and a scimitar.

The original design was based on a Jordanian ceremonial costume and was produced by Tono Tailors in Orihuela. The first outfits were completed in June 1977, in time for the comparsa’s first appearance at a provincial parade in Alicante.

The name Abdelazíes paid tribute to Abd al-Aziz, a warrior associated with the early Muslim conquest of the eastern Iberian Peninsula and a contemporary of Teodomiro.

Under the leadership of Francisco Sánchez Mateos, the group used its anniversary year to strengthen the connection between Orihuela’s historic festivities and the growing international community of Orihuela Costa.

A celebration shared across cultures

The decision to stage the event at La Glea gave thousands of coastal residents direct access to an event that offered more than entertainment. It provided an opportunity to understand an important part of local identity and to experience the passion with which these traditions are maintained.

The mix of historical reenactment, music, dance, food and community participation created a festival that crossed language and cultural boundaries.

Organisers had hoped visitors would leave feeling they had experienced far more than an ordinary summer festival.

By bringing the Moors and Christians celebrations to the coastline, the Moros Abdelazíes achieved that ambition and created a weekend that many residents—Spanish and expatriate alike—were unlikely to forget.

Images courtesy Raul Campoamor