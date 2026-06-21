Elche to Return to Messi’s Former World Cup Base for Pre-Season Camp





Martín Anselmi’s squad will report back on July 1 before spending a week at La Finca Golf Resort in Algorfa

Elche CF will remain close to home as the club prepares for the 2026–27 campaign, with new head coach Martín Anselmi scheduling the start of pre-season training for July 1 and a week-long training camp in Algorfa during August.

With Anselmi now firmly established in his new role, Elche are putting the finishing touches to a pre-season programme centred on the province of Alicante. The city of Elche will again serve as the team’s main base, while the squad will also return to La Finca Golf Resort, a facility previously used by Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team.

The first-team players will report back on Wednesday, July 1, two days later than the provisional return date of June 29 communicated to those under contract before they departed for their summer break.

The opening two days will be devoted primarily to the customary medical and fitness assessments. However, Anselmi is keen for his players to begin working with the ball as early as possible, meaning the squad will alternate between physical testing and training sessions on the pitch at the Díez Iborra municipal ground.

Díez Iborra is expected to host the majority of Elche’s pre-season sessions. The coaching staff may also schedule occasional visits to nearby beaches to provide a change of environment and break up the routine of daily work on the training pitch.

No friendly fixtures have yet been officially announced. Elche’s preparations are nevertheless expected to conclude with the traditional Festa d’Elx Trophy shortly before the start of the competitive season.

The new campaign is provisionally scheduled to begin on the weekend of August 15. Elche’s opening fixture could, however, be postponed should they be drawn against a club heavily affected by players returning late from the final stages of the World Cup.

Anselmi Currently Has 23 Contracted Players

Anselmi and his backroom team, which has yet to be finalised, currently have 23 players under contract for the 2026–27 season.

That number includes Sangaré, Gonzalo Villar and Víctor Chust following the activation of their purchase options, as well as returning loanees Diaby, Barzic, Ali, Rafa Núñez and Osorio.

Osorio has yet to make his debut or be formally presented as an Elche player. He was signed in January but remained on loan in Argentina until May.

Two members of the squad will be absent when training begins. David Affengruber is away with his national team at the World Cup, while Sangaré is involved in the European Under-19 Championship.

Week-Long Camp at La Finca Golf Resort

Elche will travel to La Finca Golf Resort in Algorfa for a pre-season training camp from August 3 to 8.

The club has used the resort on several occasions in recent seasons and is understood to have been highly satisfied with the facilities and privacy available there. During Eder Sarabia’s time in charge, Elche even held two separate training camps at the complex.

La Finca also attracted international attention in November when it served as Argentina’s training headquarters during a phase of the world champions’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates used the Algorfa resort as a private base before completing their stay with a training session at Elche’s Martínez Valero stadium, where they were welcomed by a large and enthusiastic crowd.

Anselmi and his squad will have access to high-quality training facilities, advanced performance technology, a high-performance gym, padel courts and spa areas. The secluded complex also offers the privacy required for intensive preparation away from the pressures of everyday club activity.

Its location near the town of Algorfa provides Elche with a familiar and well-equipped setting as the club looks to complete a pre-season programme designed to prepare the squad for another campaign in the top flight.