San Juan celebrations planned for beaches in Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja





Bonfires, midnight sea rituals and a possible fireworks display will mark the traditional Night of San Juan celebrations across Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja on Tuesday, June 23.

Hundreds of residents and visitors are expected to gather along the southern Costa Blanca coastline for one of the area’s most popular midsummer traditions, widely regarded as the unofficial start of summer.

The celebrations centre on a symbolic purification ritual in which small bonfires are lit on the sand. Participants traditionally jump over the flames in the hope of leaving behind the troubles and negative experiences of the previous year.

Many revellers complete the ceremony at midnight by entering the Mediterranean or placing their feet in the water, a custom associated with renewal, good fortune and the restorative power of the sea.

Celebrations in Orihuela Costa

Orihuela Costa will host official San Juan celebrations at Playa de la Glea and La Zenia beach, Councillor for Beaches Manuel Mestre has announced.

The festivities will take place from 8pm until 2am and will be supervised by Local Police officers and Civil Protection volunteers.

In cooperation with the beach bars at both locations, approximately 5,000 kilograms of pine and mimosa wood will be provided for the bonfires. The selected wood produces little residue, helping to reduce the amount of waste left on the sand.

Firewood will be distributed at the entrances to the two participating beaches. No other types of wood or materials will be permitted, particularly items that could leave nails, metal fittings or other dangerous debris behind.

For safety reasons, the Beaches Department has recommended that bonfires should not exceed one metre in height.

At 2am, those attending will be asked to bring the celebrations to an end so that municipal cleaning teams can begin restoring the beaches. The Urban Cleaning Department will deploy additional staff for the overnight operation.

Around 25 Local Police officers and Civil Protection volunteers will form part of the security operation, while an ambulance will be available to respond to any incidents during the evening and early hours of the morning.

Mestre said the council hoped the event would be a safe and enjoyable celebration for residents and visitors. He urged those attending to act responsibly, collect their belongings and dispose of all rubbish before leaving the beaches.

San Juan events in Torrevieja

Traditional bonfires are also expected to take place at four beaches in Torrevieja: La Mata, Playa del Cura, Los Locos and Los Náufragos.

Torrevieja City Council normally distributes approximately 15,000 kilograms of pine wood for the celebrations. Pine is used because it leaves relatively little residue and reduces the risk of hazardous waste remaining on the beaches.

Wood is expected to be available at several designated collection points. At Los Náufragos, the distribution point will be near the entrance to the Poniente dock, while at Los Locos it will be located in the central area of the beach.

At Playa del Cura, wood will be distributed in the northern section. La Mata will have collection points beside the pumping station on Avenida de los Europeos, near the lifeguard station and opposite Plaza Encarnación Puchol in La Mata town.

Security services will monitor access to the beaches to prevent people from bringing unsuitable materials that could leave nails, metal parts or other dangerous debris in the sand.

A large fireworks display is provisionally scheduled to be launched from the Juan Aparicio promenade at 11.59pm. The display remains subject to official confirmation but is expected to be visible from several beaches along the Torrevieja coastline.

The celebrations will continue on Wednesday, June 24, Saint John’s Day, with the burning of the traditional bonfire in the Molinos del Calvario neighbourhood. The bonfire will be located at the junction of Calle San José and Calle Joaquín Chapaprieta.

Residents and visitors attending celebrations in both municipalities are advised to follow the instructions of police officers, emergency personnel and council staff, use only authorised firewood and remove all belongings and rubbish before leaving the beaches.