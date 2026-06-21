CD Thader Appoint José Antonio Gil as New Head Coach





BY STEVE HIBBERD

CD Thader have appointed experienced regional football coach José Antonio Gil Hurtado to lead the club’s new sporting project.

Gil takes charge of the Rojales-based side with considerable knowledge of football in the Vega Baja area, having previously managed CD Almoradí, Callosa Deportiva and SC Torrevieja.

The appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for both Thader and the coach, who arrives with a reputation for commitment, ambition and building competitive teams at regional level.

Gil’s most notable recent work came during three seasons in charge of SC Torrevieja. He oversaw a highly successful period in the club’s development, achieving two promotions and helping establish the Torrevieja side as one of the leading teams in Valencian regional football.

His first season at the club ended with promotion to Primera FFCV, earning him a new contract and the opportunity to continue developing the project. A further promotion followed during his three-year tenure, taking Torrevieja into the Lliga Comunitat and restoring momentum and optimism around the club.

Gil left Torrevieja in May 2025 after three complete seasons in charge. In announcing his departure, the club praised his professionalism, dedication and commitment, describing the two promotions achieved under his leadership as an important part of its recent history.

Before moving to Torrevieja, Gil spent two seasons at CD Almoradí in Preferente and also gained senior coaching experience with Callosa Deportiva. His familiarity with the clubs, players and competitive demands of the Vega Baja and Valencian regional game was likely an important factor in Thader’s decision.

CD Thader believe their new coach will bring experience, clear ideas and a strong work ethic to the dressing room as the club prepares for its next campaign.

For Gil, the position represents an opportunity to begin another ambitious regional football project following the success of his time in Torrevieja.

The club welcomed its new head coach in an official statement, wishing him every success in what it described as his “new home”.

José Antonio Gil’s appointment signals a fresh start for CD Thader as the club looks to build a competitive and sustainable team under one of the Vega Baja region’s most experienced coaches.

The appointment was confirmed by CD Thader president Lloyd Dummett, shown alongside Gil in the photo, the English-born defender who has become one of the defining figures of the Rojales club. Dummett joined Thader’s youth ranks after moving to the area as a child and later progressed into the senior team, eventually combining his role as captain with the club presidency.

Since taking office in 2020, he has focused on strengthening Thader’s community identity, attracting greater support from Rojales and Ciudad Quesada, and maintaining a sustainable sporting project.

Image courtesy CD Thader