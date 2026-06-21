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Home Spain Community of Valencia Edition 1133 of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 22...

Edition 1133 of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 22 – 28 June 2026

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The only publication you need for the latest English-language news, sport and events from across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Mar Menor, Quesada, Guardamar and La Marina. The Great Landing and Summer Fest brought the colour and spectacle of Orihuela’s Moors and Christians traditions to La Glea beach over the weekend as hundreds of residents and expats enjoyed and opportunity to witness the drama and symbolism of a Moors and Christians celebration at close quarters. On Tuesday night beaches across Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja will once again enjoy the traditional Night of San Juan where they will be able to attend a ritual associated with renewal, good fortune and purification, and news also that on 29 June stargazers will be able to see Spain’s Strawberry Moon, an event that always offers striking views across the country as the first full moon of summer reaches peak illumination.
The only publication you need for the latest English-language news, sport and events from across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Mar Menor, Quesada, Guardamar and La Marina. The Great Landing and Summer Fest brought the colour and spectacle of Orihuela’s Moors and Christians traditions to La Glea beach over the weekend as hundreds of residents and expats enjoyed and opportunity to witness the drama and symbolism of a Moors and Christians celebration at close quarters. On Tuesday night beaches across Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja will once again enjoy the traditional Night of San Juan where they will be able to attend a ritual associated with renewal, good fortune and purification, and news also that on 29 June stargazers will be able to see Spain’s Strawberry Moon, an event that always offers striking views across the country as the first full moon of summer reaches peak illumination.

The only publication you need for the latest English-language news, sport and events from across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Mar Menor, Quesada, Guardamar and La Marina.

The Great Landing and Summer Fest brought the colour and spectacle of Orihuela’s Moors and Christians traditions to La Glea beach over the weekend as hundreds of residents and expats enjoyed and opportunity to witness the drama and symbolism of a Moors and Christians celebration at close quarters.

On Tuesday night beaches across Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja will once again enjoy the traditional Night of San Juan where they will be able to attend a ritual associated with renewal, good fortune and purification, and news also that on 29 June stargazers will be able to see Spain’s Strawberry Moon, an event that always offers striking views across the country as the first full moon of summer reaches peak illumination.

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