HELP Murcia Mar Menor Donates €1,000 to Forget Me Not





HELP Murcia Mar Menor has donated €1,000 to Forget Me Not, a small Camposol-based charity providing care, companionship and practical support to people in the local community.

Last Thursday, HELP representatives Debbie, Paul, Chris and Alan visited the charity, where they were welcomed by volunteers Diane and Helen. During a tour of the facilities, the volunteers explained the valuable work carried out by the organisation.

Forget Me Not holds daycare sessions every Monday and Thursday morning for people living with a range of health conditions, including dementia, as well as those who may be experiencing loneliness or simply need companionship.

A qualified nurse is funded to attend both weekly sessions, while everyone taking part is also provided with a hot meal. Activities include arts and crafts, games and occasional live entertainment.

HELP Murcia Mar Menor has donated €1,000 to support the charity’s work and has pledged to make a further €1,000 donation in December.

The organisation also expressed its gratitude to the talented Judith, who handmade and donated a colourful twiddle blanket to Forget Me Not. Twiddle blankets can provide comfort and sensory stimulation, particularly for people living with dementia.

Forget Me Not continues to provide an important and much-appreciated service to the Camposol community.

Coffee & Company Summer Break

HELP Murcia Mar Menor’s Coffee & Company event is now taking a break for the summer.

The next gathering will take place at the usual venue on Tuesday, September 8, at 11am.