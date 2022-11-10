



The Torrevieja Health Department, which not only provides healthcare in Torrevieja but also the surrounding municipalities through the network of medical centres, has launched a festive collection campaign to gather toys and food to be donated to those in need this Christmas.

The involvement of the centre’s patients and professionals in this initiative represents a show of solidarity and commitment to the local social fabric, promoted by the members of the centre’s communication committee.

Non-perishable food and toys in good condition may be deposited, by patients and professionals, at the admission and information counters of the department’s health centres, as well as at the main counter of the Torrevieja University Hospital itself.

The local groups and aid distribution associations of the department will be responsible for the distribution of food and toys among the census of families with economic problems. The food, once classified by categories and target groups, will be delivered directly by the local associations.

The initial campaign is calling for toys of all kinds, as well as non-perishable foods, such as legumes, preserves, pasta, rice, milk and other foods which may help improve the quality of life of needy families.