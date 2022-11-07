



RACING San Miguel youth and Promesas Torrevieja shared the glory in a 10 goals’ 5-5 thriller at the Montesico Blanco.

Spectators watched a pulsating match, that attracted a big crowd.

The visitors took the lead in the 23rd minute, but moments later Youssef equalised. Racing then took the lead when Youssef netted a penalty after Amine was brought down in the box.

In the second half, Torrevieja came back with two goals, to lead 3-2, with Racing equalising through Miguel Ángel, 3-3.

Torrevieja then took a 4-3 lead, with Youssef completing a hat-trick from the penalty spot to level at 4-4, with Torry reduced to 10 men after a player handled in the box.

In the closing stages, Amine hit a great shot to give RSM a 5-4 lead but then in the dying seconds of 10 minutes added time, Torrevieja levelled at 5-5, following a free kick on the edge of the area.

“It was a great game in which our players fought with everything, backed once again from the stands,” said a Racing spokesperson.