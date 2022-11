Racing San Miguel CF announced cdsalident Dental Clinic have reached a sponsorship agreement with the club whereby the oral health centre becomes the club’s official sponsor this season.

“A campaign is being carried out so that all our youth players can enjoy a free dental check-up.

“If you are part of Racing and you have not yet passed through the hands of Salident now is the time. The campaign will be active until the end of this month,” said club president Chema Valero.