



Condolences have been aplenty following the passing of well known Playa Flamenca based barber Stevie Shaftoe who recently passed away in Torrevieja Hospital.

Newcastle United fan, West Denton born Stevie, who died, aged 63, ran the British Barber shop at Playa Flamenca Commercial Centre where the walls were donned with a plethora of memorabilia.

“Stevie had been at the shop 18 years,” his wife Suzanne told The Leader, following an invite to Stevie’s barbers overlooking the Mediterranean sea at Playa Flamenca Beach.

“There were 150 people at his funeral, with messages of condolence read out from as far afield as Australia,” said Suzanne.

Amongst the football memorabilia is a Manequin, dated 1805, inscribed Royal Appointment Uniforms Admiralty: “Stevie bought it in Spain from a tailor – he also had a jukebox and globe!,” said Suzanne.

Stevie’s close friend Jeff Mckinley said: “Stevie had loads of stories to tell and we will always continue to think of the good times.

“He lived a good life, but went too soon. Not many know he visited people, who couldn’t visit the shop to cut their hair, without charge. That’s the type of guy he was.”

Client Graham Cooke said: “Hearing the terrible news that Stevie the British barber at Flamenca Beach has passed away. Stevie had been cutting my hair in Spain for nearly 20 years. I was so shocked I had to read the notice about half a dozen times. I’d known Stevie right back to the early days. Deepest condolences to his wife and family. RIP Stevie.”

Gloria Elliott said: “So very sorry to hear this sad news. Such a lovely man. My hubby Bob had been going to Stevie for 19 years. Condolences to Suzanne and family.”

John Murray said: “Such sad news. I had only been going to see Stevie for the last two years, and I so looked forward to our banter about football, especially his beloved Newcastle. RIP Stevie. Thank you and my condolences to your family.”

Stevie’s barbershop memorablia included an England replica shirt from Euro 1996 against Scotland, signed by Gazza: ‘To Stevie the barber love Paul Gascoigne xxx’.

Also Newcastle shirts from the 90s, an Alan Shearer signed shirt, St James’s Park sign, Sir Bobby Robson photo, photographs and tickets from yesteryear, including one from the 1940s.

“Stevie went out with Gazza’s sister for a while. Gazza was his favourite player,” said Jeff.

“Stevie was well known within Playa Flamenca and surrounding areas, following almost two decades in business.

“Stevie was going to join the Army, but became a barber. He met many famous people, including singers Midge Ure and Alison Moyet in the 80s, and was a big fan of David Bowie,” said Jeff.

Lesley Mckinley said: “He worked at a barbershop in Tyne and Wear for two decades, everybody knew him. He moved to Washington, during 1986-2004, then moved to Spain.”

Stevie was hospitalised for three weeks with pneumonia and died of sepsis in Torrevieja Hospital ICU on October 19th.

Jeff added: “He was Newcastle daft! We all still can’t believe he’s no longer with us.”