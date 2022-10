Torrevieja’s Councillor for the Census and Statistics of the town hall, Inmaculada Montesinos, has advised that on November 3, 4 and 7, the department, which is most commonly known as the Padrón office, will only be open to the public from 8:00 to 9:00, one hour.

The reason for the restrictive opening hours is so that they can have their new computer program installed, which they hope will result in greater agility and efficiency.