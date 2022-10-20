



If Halloween wasn’t scary enough, this year, the streets of La Mata will be taken over by the undead!

On 31 October, starting at 10:30p.m., La Mata will be hosting a Zombie night.

The event is part of the youth cultural calendar for the last quarter of the year, which features 15 events, including the “Torrerífico” horror short film festival, in collaboration with the headquarters of the University of Alicante in Torrevieja and the La Comarca Youth Association and, once again, a trip to Port Aventura on the weekend of November 5 and 6.