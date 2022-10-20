



“The cuisine of the Phoenicians in Cabezo Pequeño del Estaño” can be sampled in Guardamar next week, from October 24 to 30, as TAPAS WITH HISTORY returns to Guardamar.

Although the theme of the event revolves around history, there is a very modern element, as this year a mobile application has been launched so that you can get to know the participating restaurants and their tapas, ingredients, location and the possibility of voting for the one you like the most.

This year, there will also be entertainment and guided tours of the municipal heritage.

By voting for at least 8 different tapas, you will opt for one of the 18 prizes that the establishments offer, the draw will be made among all the participants, and you will be notified by email.

The price of a tapa and drink is set at 3.00 euro.

To download the app to your mobile, you can search the Play Store on Android, or App Store on iOS, or scan the QR code on one of the posters that will take you to the Tapas con Historia Guardamar del Segura app.