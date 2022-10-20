



The Ministry of Health has put out to tender the contract to reform the lobby of the Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela for 246,072.90 euro in order to give it a facelift since it is an area of ​​the building in which no action had been taken since its construction. The space where the project is carried out has an area of ​​268 m2. It has a rectangular shape, with a façade.

The images of the project show a completely modernised hall, including walls, floors, counters, lighting and access doors, giving a much more modern and up-to-date image. Sanitary sources indicate that it is intended to act in later years in other areas, unifying the design.

Once the contract is awarded, there will be an execution period of three months. These works complete other actions such as the long-awaited expansion of the Vega Baja Hospital, which has received many offers from construction companies interested in its execution, which has even forced the bidding times to be delayed.