



Patients of the Department of Health of Torrevieja will have access to acute myocardial infarction care at the University Hospital of Torrevieja in a new continuous schedule from Monday to Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Heart Attack Code Plan works thanks to the coordination of professionals from the Hemodynamic units, which have interventional cardiologists, and the rest of the professionals from Primary Care centres and Health Emergency Services.

The purpose is to reduce the mortality rate of acute myocardial infarction. Therefore, coordination between professionals is essential to be able to treat the patient as soon as possible. In this way, when a patient goes to a care service with symptoms of a heart attack, the Heart Attack Code can be activated from any medical centre or service by notifying the CICU.

The Conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Pública has incorporated the Hospital de Torrevieja into the procedure for attention to the Heart Attack Code, which aims to minimise the time that elapses from when a patient presents symptoms of acute myocardial infarction until he or she is treated and receives treatment.

Thus, once the Heart Attack Code has been activated, the patient is transferred to the hospital, in this case to the University Hospital of Torrevieja, where they will receive treatment, which is normally an urgent catheterisation with immediate opening of the artery causing the heart attack (angioplasty primary) or, if angioplasty is not possible for any reason, the administration, in the shortest possible time, of a medication that allows the dissolution of the clot that causes the infarction (fibrinolysis).

Dr. Pilar Santos, Manager of the Department of Health of Torrevieja, “this is exceptional news for the patients of our Department, thanks to the extension of hours we will reduce the maximum time that elapses since a patient presents symptoms of acute infarction of myocardium until it is attended and receives treatment, without a doubt, the hard work during the last year together with the Conselleria de Sanitat are allowing to improve the quality of care in the area and thus avoid unnecessary travel, with immediate public attention of the maximum quality”.