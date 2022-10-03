Paddle surfing for Day Care at Playa de la Reya Puerto de Mazarròn





Mazarron Town Hall in conjunction with the Day Care for people with Intellectual difficulties spent time on the water at Playa de la Reya.

Thirty seven people enjoyed their time at the beach in Puerto de Mazarròn paddle surfing.

“We continue to make the beach and aquatic activities in the municipality as exclusive as possible.

“People from the day centre arrived at the beach with their monitors and were welcomed by local water sports enthusiasts and volunteers.

“Special thanks go to the Sports department at the town hall and also Bahia Surf school Puerto de Mazarròn,” said a spokesperson.