



Two people have been arrested for defrauding €7,600 with the sale of fake gold bars.

A clerk at a store in Valencia suspected the deception after a similar incident in Alicante.

A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly committing two scams report the National Police in a statement.

The woman is also accused of another crime of attempted fraud in Valencia, which was unsuccessful.

The arrests occurred as a result of the suspicions of a saleswoman in the capital of the Turia, when the two criminals sold an ingot of what appeared to be gold for a value of €5,200.

Once the transaction was completed, they received a cheque for the agreed amount.

However, the employee of the commercial premises was aware that in another business in the sector in Alicante she had been deceived with false or low-quality ingots.

An authenticity test on the one she had bought was undertaken. The clerk found it was false and cancelled the cheque.

Later, the couple went back to the store to claim the amount that they had not been able to collect, when police agents intercepted them and arrests were made as alleged perpetrators of a crime of fraud.

Following investigations police information revealed that previously the suspects had defrauded €7,600 on two occasions to a trading establishment located in Alicante.

Those arrested would have sold two 18 and 24-carat bracelets, a gold chain and a 100-gram ingot that had later been found to be false, for which they are charged with another crime of fraud.

In addition, the suspect is charged with another degree of attempt.

The arrested, who have no police record, have gone to court.