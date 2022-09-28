



Torrevieja´s Department of Animal Protection has announced that it is going to acquire 28 huts to give shelter to the cat colonies that live on the town´s streets.

The huts will be distributed in the areas where these colonies are located.

The initiative is part of the capture, sterilisation, release project for cats which the Department and the associations “Alma de Gato”, “CES Project” and “Animalistas Torrevieja” are part.

It is hoped that the installation of these hutches will not only improve the lives of these cats, but als improve the appearance of the areas where the colonies live, their feeding, health control and the general management of stray cats.