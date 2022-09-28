



Elche will once again hold activities throughout October, celebrating the Month of the Elderly, or el Mes del Mayor.

The event returns with a varied offer of activities aimed at the elderly in the municipality. The councillor responsible for the department in the town hall, Puri Vives, presented the program that will start on Saturday 1 October 2022, at 10:00 a.m., with the institutional act in which the manifesto for the International Day of the Elderly will be read in the Plenary Hall of the City Council of Elche. On that same day, at 6:00 p.m., the Ilicitana Choir will perform at the Candalix Civic Centre.

On Monday 3 October 2022, at 6:00 p.m., there will be a guided tour of the Felip urban garden, which will also require prior registration; on Friday the 7th, the winners of the III ‘Memories of Summer’ Story and Painting Contest will be announced; on Tuesday 11, at 6:00 p.m., the theatrical performance ‘In a corner of Triana’ will be performed at the La Llotja Cultural Hall, in Altabix, by the Teatro de Las Naciones association; and, on Wednesday 26, at 6:00 p.m., CONFEMAC will offer the blended talk ‘The empowerment of older people on their rights’, which will be held at the Candalix Civic Centre.

On Friday 28, at 10:00 a.m., there will be a one-hour themed route called ‘Get Active and Discover Elche’, which will depart from the Municipal Park Tourism Office and will require prior registration at the Department of Policies for the Elderly.

In addition, there will be health control points for glucose, blood pressure and others for the elderly, in collaboration with the CEU, on Tuesday 11 at the Polivalente social centres in Carrús, Plaza Barcelona and Victoria Kent; on Tuesday 18 in Torrellano, El Altet and La Hoya; and on Tuesday 25 in Altabix, El Raval, El Pla de Sant Josep and Poeta Miguel Hernández. From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

There will also be talks on aspects related to health, which will be given by CEU students at the Mutua Maz, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the 6, 13, 20 and 27 of October, on ergonomics, cognitive stimulation, psychomotricity and laugh therapy.

The most anticipated acts will be the celebration of the Golden Anniversary ’50 Years Together’ on Saturday 15; an event that will take place in the auditorium of the Centro de Congresos del que Vives has highlighted the high participation for this year, with a total of 34 couples who will commemorate five decades of marriage with a ceremony with their families, dance and a small gift of the Council. And, as the culmination of the Month of the Elderly, on Sunday, October 30, also at the Congress Centre, at 11:00 a.m., it will host the Tribute to the Elderly Gala, for which registration is required.

Vives, who thanked the Elderly Policy team and the collaborating entities for their work, pointed out that the Department promotes these free initiatives so that those over 60 years of age registered in the municipality can enjoy them and have a good time. And that, to register for any of the activities or need more information, those interested can go in person to the Elderly Policy offices located in Plaza Menéndez Pelayo number 2, by phone (966 658 263) or by email (mayor@elche.es).