



The Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium has once again shown its solidarity and sensitivity with the Ukrainian people through a new donation. On this occasion, the body of the Diputación de Alicante has delivered material and equipment that will go to the rescue and emergency teams that work in the city of Vinnytsia, in the centre-west of the country, and Chernihiv, to the north.

The deputy responsible for the area, Javier Sendra, has highlighted the commitment of the provincial institution with Ukraine, “where we must not forget that the war continues and that international aid continues to be essential to cover the needs of the population in general and of firefighters in particular.

Among the donated material and equipment are pants, jackets, raincoats, helmets, protective balaclavas, boots, vertical rescue descenders, positive pressure fans, suction hoses, lighting sources, firefighting lances, and extensible ladders.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began last February, the Alicante Provincial Council has launched various aid actions, such as the approval of an extraordinary line of two million euro intended to cover the various humanitarian programs and projects and emergencies that social entities and non-governmental organizations of the province are developing to serve the Ukrainian people.

Likewise, the institution has made its facilities available to refugees from Ukraine who arrive in the territory fleeing the war with minors and vulnerable people and has organized solidarity collections of food, clothing, medicines, toys, and basic necessities.

Also, through the firefighters of the Provincial Consortium, they have collaborated in the transfer of refugees from the border area with Poland to Spain.