



Following an apparently successful campaign by both residents and politicians, El Altet will soon be served by an Advanced Life Support ambulance for 24 hours a day.

The municipality already had the services of the emergency ambulance, but only covering a period of 12 hours each day.

This week, at a meeting in the El Altet Social Centre, the residents were given the news that the health department agreed to extend the cover.

However, it will take a few days to implement the plan, and it will start on 3 October, when 3 health technicians will be available to attend to any emergency in the ambulance, as explained by Begoña Arcos, director of the Health Emergency Service.