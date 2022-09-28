



In a speech on Tuesday, the President of the Valencia Region stated that he has approved the funding of a study, part of which would see trams running to Torrevieja, if the study proves favourable of course.

The study would look at extending the Tram Alicante network, and in particular would look at two new routes to Torrevieja, one linking the town to Alicante-Elche Airport, the second being a direct tram service between Orihuela and Torrevieja.

The informative study will be put out to tender imminently, he says. In Castelló, the studies will be awarded so that FGV establishes itself with the power that Plana needs to meet the economic, labour and social needs of the metropolitan area. In Valencia, before the end of the year, the extension of the L10 to connect Nazaret with the seafront, the new L11 from the Ciutat de les Arts to the Grau and L12, which will connect the centre of the city with the Hospital La Fe.

This is not the first time Torrevieja has seen proposals for a direct link to the airport, other than the express bus which runs today.

There was a proposal some years ago to create a service with a driverless tram which runs on the road rather than rails, so in other words a bus, which would follow road markings. That proposal never got off the ground.