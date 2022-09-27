



According to legend, this is the tree that Judas the apostle hung himself after he betrayed Jesus.

Other common names, which are a little more cheerful, are the Love tree and the Mediterranean redbud.

The Judas tree, cercis siliquastrum, is one of the best small ornamental trees you can grow with all year round interest.

Easy to care for it grows relatively fast and can reach 100 years old, if grown in right conditions.

Bare branches are smothered in pea-like magenta flowers during April-May, with purple seed pods appearing in summer; pretty, heart shaped leaves turn luminous buttery golden before autumn fall.

Plant your Judas tree in the autumn or winter time in a full sunny position, avoiding a spot that is exposed to strong winds.

Sensitive to soil type, preferring a chalky or limestone soil, it will grow better in a rich, deep soil. It absolutely hates an acidic soil.

The tree naturally takes on a very elegant shape, when left to grow without pruning. You can re-shape, if required, straight after blooming. Flowers appear on stems grown the previous year.