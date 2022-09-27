



Los Montesinos celebrated the Pilgrimage to La Marquesa, an act where Los Montesinos is reunited with its history, with its origins, around the temple that houses the invocation of the Virgen del Rosario, patron saint of La Marquesa.

September starts the 2022 Patron Saint Festivities in honour of the patron saint of Los Montesinos, the Virgen del Pilar, that runs into October as part of the annual Fiesta.

Hundreds of people attended the ceremony celebrations in the Vega Baja town with many walking from Los Montesinos to La Marquesa, including mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

“The Virgen del Rosario has returned to her place, La Marquesa, where every first Saturday of the month there is mass in the church of the Marquesa.

“Thank you all for participating, next year more and better. Now the festivities continue for Our Patron Saint, the Virgen del Pilar,” Mayor Butron told The Leader.