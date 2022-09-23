



Fintech companies have created a synergy between the worlds of finance and technology. They have provided many novel solutions for users and have simplified and perfected others, thanks to their technological innovation. These companies offer their clients a variety of products and services that cover managing finances and assets, new ways of securing financing, and financial and investment consulting.

In the field of investments, there is a catalog of equities that a user can access such as Forex, CFD, raw materials, stocks and indexes. Fortunately, these companies offer constantly updated data, thanks again to their technological foundation and digital environment, making their processes faster, simpler and more agile.

On the one hand, many investors who don’t have much training have seen how fintech companies have opened a door to investment, and find it attractive when they offer a training component that can help them gain some knowledge as they get started.

This training can include webinars, blogs or eBooks for example. NAGA, one of the most well-known and perhaps the best crypto trading platform, is one such company.

On the other hand, NAGA’s conception as a social investment platform offers the novel idea that their clients, within this high-powered environment, can share information and experiences and advise each other on how to trade the more than 1,000 available assets in around 100 markets.

Indeed, there are quite a few reasons why this application has surpassed a million clients, but convenience and innovation are among the most prominent.

One specific element that has become available with fintech companies is what’s called “Copy Trading.” With this system, traders with less experience can copy the transactions of those of their choice who are more knowledgeable. This tendency has created an opening into the investment world that many wouldn’t have previously considered because of a lack of knowledge of the subject.

Normally with this type of copying, an investor who has a good track record of success is chosen. With NAGA, it’s called NAGA Auto Copy Trading, which automates this copying process so that clients can invest without needing a lot of knowledge or staying up to date on the latest information.

This option has had a great reception among users. In 2021, NAGA registered 5 million copied transactions with a great success rate when looking at the ten most profitable NAGA traders. This alternative is especially useful for those who have just arrived in the investment world and who want to familiarize themselves with the market. It’s also a great option for those who’ve already been trading for a while but who want to follow the trail of other more successful traders.

Of course, it’s essential to work with a trustworthy, licensed broker. So, the next step is to choose the trader that you want to copy and make sure that the broker’s application offers this option, which is the case with NAGA. After this, you can choose variables like how much you want to invest and whether it will be in stocks, Forex or other options.

Although this practice isn’t new, it wasn’t until 2005 that the automization of the process started to become more popular thanks to technological innovations. And since 2010, with the emergence of fintech companies, it has won over the public.

It should be noted that research carried out as of 2021 has shown that there is a tendency for positive results with “copiers,” although clearly, as with any investment, it has its risks.