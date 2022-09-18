



By Andrew Atkinson

The Sports City hosted the first Power Chair exhibition in Torrevieja on September 17, at the Cecilio Gallego Municipal Sports Pavilion.

“Power Chair – motorised chair football – exhibition was directed and carried out by the Xaloc team, with all its participants able to show a different sports modality in Torrevieja.

“The Sports Council wants to thank the sponsors and all the people who collaborated to carry out this event, which was undoubtedly a unique opportunity to learn about and support adapted sports,” said a spokesperson from the Department of Sports Torrevieja Sports City.

Caption: Sports City hosted first Power Chair exhibition in Torrevieja.