



Independence for Orihuela Costa.

Segregation from Orihuela city.

P.I.O.C, Party for Independence Orihuela Costa, can announce that as from 8th September 2022, they are a legal Political Party, who will represent the residents of the Orihuela Costa in forthcoming elections.

The people of the coast have been neglected for far too long, have not been respected by the Orihuela government. P.I.O.C know exactly how they feel, the Founders all live on the coast.

Together with P.I.O.C, there will be the opportunity of joining forces with all local businesses, Associations and hopefully C.L.A.R.O, who struggled for 16 years to make a difference but sadly, having tried twice to contest previous elections were unsuccessful.

Recently P.I.O.C offered an olive branch to C.L.A.R.O, to form a unique joint candidate list from the coast, to represent the coast. To date, they do not agree that working together will be beneficial towards gaining 3 or more Councillors to represent Orihuela Costa, we can only hope that C.L.A.R.O will change their minds nearer the time of next year’s elections.

P.I.O.C’s aims and objectives are to represent all the people of Orihuela Costa, a diverse multicultural community where integration and respect is key to the future of everyone and future generations.

P.I.O.C will be organising Information Clinics throughout Orihuela Costa in the coming months to help anyone wanting to know how to register on the Padron, more importantly, how to register to vote. You have a voice; you can use it at next year’s election May 28th 2023.

Kind regards,

PIOC – Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa

Email: community@pioc.es

Hours: Monday to Friday | 9:00 to 17:00