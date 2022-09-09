



Much needed improvements in the education structure of Gran Alacant became a step closer to being realised this week, with the second school in the area looking increasingly likely to be realised.

The insistence, coordination and combined efforts of both the Education and Gran Alicant departments in Santa Pola Council have now managed to get the Generalitat Valenciana to finalise the awarding of the work for the second school.

The centre, which will be located in the Muntanya Faro urbanisation, will have four connected modules to house three classrooms from 0 to 2 years, 9 Kindergarten, 18 Primary and a dining room.

The public tender for the school amounts to an investment of nearly 12.5 million euro.