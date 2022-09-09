



Much of the Costa Blanca has seen a positive influx of tourists this summer season, and in Elche they are celebrating a welcome boost.

Seen as one of the least restricted summers for a couple of year, due of course to the Covid pandemic, there has been a focus on attracting domestic tourists from across Spain to the area, which has clearly worked for Elche.

Local festivals returned this year, despite the weather causing a couple of problems, but overall there has been an 18% increase compared to 2019.

VisitElche, the local tourism board, has taken stock and make the comparisons, which reveal that Elche has managed to exceed the figures of the last three years and the month of July ends with the highest hotel occupancy record reaching 91.3%.

There has been a greater influx of national tourists in the last two months, particularly from areas such as Andalusia, the Canary Islands, Catalonia and the Valencian Community, and international visitors have also increased, with tourists from the United States showing a particular increase, whereas the French, Belgian, English and Dutch visitors pretty much maintained their positions.