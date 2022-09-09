



On Thursday, a total of 25 people took to the seas around Torrevieja in Kayaks, as part of the campaign “Let’s take care of the sea”, an initiative launched by Jose Manuel De Ramón and supported by the Real Club Náutico.

The aim of the campaign was to recover rubbish from the sea, predominantly plastics, to try to help the marine environment and protect it from further harm.

Jose Manuel has been carrying out this type of cleaning alone for months or with his Dragon Boat teammates from the Club Náutico, with the intention of creating awareness, trying to reach as many people as possible, to stop the problem that is affecting the flora and fauna in the waters of Torrevieja.

Jose Manuel said, “We thank everyone for their participation and the Club for their support. And we are located for the fourth collection that if time and circumstances allow will now be the first Thursday of the month of October.

Among the participants was the youngest collaborator, at just 14, and the oldest with 69. The Nautical Club provided the tools, such as rakes, rubbish bags, and gloves. As well as the support of a zodiac boat.