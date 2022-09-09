



Although the residents of Gran Alacant will be benefitting from the construction of a new mobile phone mast, many customers were left with poor or no service this week due to a fault with the existing system.

It was suggested that users around the Centro Comercial de Gran Alacant suffered the coverage problems immediately after the advertising posters which adorn the mast were changed.

The coverage problems left users unable to make or receive calls, “hopefully after many rings it gave you a call and when you answered you couldn’t establish a conversation because you didn’t hear the other party”, “my house alarm went off and I couldn’t check with the alarm centre”, “I work from home since the pandemic and I had to leave because I couldn’t talk on the phone or have data for the internet connection”, these are statements by several users of the area that have suffered problems.

Different users called their companies to complain about the problems and were given a variety of different reasons. However, it would appear that whatever the fault actually was, it has been identified and technicians have now rectified the problem.