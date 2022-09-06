



On Saturday 10 September, the Women´s Football Competition, Torneo Fútbol Femenino Ciudad de Torrevieja, will be taking place at the Torrevieja Sports City.

There will be two categories in the competition, senior and youth-cadet, and with 12 teams from all over the province of Alicante taking part.

The event has been organised by the Torrevieja Town Hall Sports Department, with the collaboration of SC Torrevieja CF, CFI Alicante, Torrevieja Club de Fútbol, Trofeos del Mediterráneo, Turismo Costa Blanca, Diputación de Alicante, and GVA Turisme.