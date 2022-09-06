



Torrevieja based Bjarni Baldursson, who put up a €150 reward for the safe return of her lost parrot Hope – ‘Hoppy’ – is delighted with his return.

“Good news in that our beloved Hope is back home after people nearby called us to say they knew where he was,” Bjarni told The Leader.

Hope went missing for three days in the Playa del Cura and Playa Los Locos area with his ‘girlfriend’ Pakita pining for him, after flying out of the window on August 31.

“He got lost after flying out of the window, located at the intersection of Palangre and La Loma streets,” said Bjarni.

“He is absolutely homely, but not gullible to strangers,” said Bjarni.

“His girlfriend Pakita was waiting for him at home, they are inseparable. She was crying and call him.

“He is a member of our family, and we felt very bad without our ‘Hoppy’. A €150 reward was made for his safe return,” added Bjarni.

Hoppy is dancing and talking, following his return, giving Bjarni ‘high fives’ and kisses!

“He is back home and eating – already making scandals as if nothing has happened. Thank you to everyone,” said Bjarni.

Caption: Bjarni with Hoppy, part of the family.