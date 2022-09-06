



Racing San Miguel defender Paco Fernandez Castillo has signed a new contract at Racing San Miguel CF for the 2022-23 season.

“San Miguel born Paco occupies the position of defensive midfielder, where he exhibits excellent qualities.

“Paco will thus start his third season as a senior being part of Racing San Miguel CF.

“The rojiazul board considers that this continuity is strategic to continue supporting the San Miguel team, and preserve in it the local and young component that Paco contributes,” said RSM president Chema Valero.

Caption: Paco: New contract at Racing San Miguel with president Chema Valero.