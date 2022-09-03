



Whilst Real Madrid made history in the summer of 2022 by sealing their 14th European Cup/Champions League triumph, there can be no dispute that English Premier League clubs have had a hold on the Champions League over the past couple of seasons.

Liverpool fought off Tottenham in the 2019 final to clinch their 6th Champions League trophy, with Manchester City reaching the last 8 in 2020 before going on to be beaten by Chelsea in the final in 2021.

It was Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who made the final once again in 2022 and they along with Chelsea and Manchester City were perceived by many to be rather unfortunate in their defeats to Real Madrid this term.

The English Premier League continues to be the most sought after competition for players and managers alike, due to the competitive nature of the league and that appears to be rubbing off across the continent too.

Manchester City are the reigning Premier League champions and they once again look to be the team to beat in 2022/23, especially after acquiring the services of Erling Haaland.

The Champions League however remains the trophy that is still elusive to Pep Guardiola’s side and how they would love to rectify that this year.

As it stands, City are the favourites to lift the Champions League trophy in Istanbul next May but it is the Champions League, so anything can happen.

Liverpool have endured a slow start in the Premier League by their very high standards but they can never be written off in any competition, this is also confirmed by the current odds set by some of the most prominent betting apps in the UK.

Their defeat to Real Madrid in the final in May will still be a sore one for the reds faithful to stomach and how they would love to go all the way and win a 7th Champions League title in 2023.

Chelsea last lifted the trophy back in 2021 and Thomas Tuchel has forged a reputation as one of the best cup managers in the world.

The blues have also struggled in the early part of the Premier League season but they have plenty of money to spend and could well end up with another Champions League in the cabinet next year.

Tottenham complete the list of Premier League sides playing in the Champions League this term and how Antonio Conte would love to end their trophy drought with the big one.

Their run to the 2019 Champions League final was ultimately in vain but Spurs are a high quality outfit, who simply never know when they are beaten and they could sneak under the radar this term.

Away from the Premier League, all eyes will once again be on the defending Champions League winners Real Madrid, who defied all expectations last season to life the title.

The footballing Gods were clearly on their side in 2022 but Carlo Ancelotti’s side is packed with experience and young talent, a potent recipe for success generally.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint Germain will be looking to break their Champions League duck, following another summer of elaborate expenses.

Whilst, 2020 winners Bayern Munich will be hoping to build on the monotony of winning the Bundesliga every season and win yet another UEFA Champions League title.

Whether it be an English Premier League side or a team from mainland Europe who lifts the trophy in Istanbul, it promises to be another incredible season of Champions League football.

Image courtesy – Premier League